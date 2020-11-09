Hrithik Roshan’s mom Pinkie shares throwback pics of Rakesh Roshan & Rishi Kapoor; Neetu and Riddhima love it

Pinkie Roshan recently took to her Instagram handle to share a few throwback pictures of her husband, actor-filmmaker Rakesh Roshan and late actor Rishi Kapoor.

’s mom Pinkie Roshan is quite active on social media. She keeps sharing her gorgeous selfies and workout videos on her Instagram handle. Now, Pinkie took to her Instagram handle to share a few throwback pictures of her husband, actor-filmmaker Rakesh Roshan and late actor . After battling cancer for two years, Rishi Kapoor passed away in Mumbai on April 30. To keep his memories alive, Pinkie has shared his pictures. She referred to Rishi as ‘bhaiya’ in her post.

One of these pictures features Rakesh Roshan, Rishi and his wife-actor . In the first picture, Rishi and Rakesh can be seen having an intense conversation. While sharing the same, she captioned it as, ''Friends at work #we miss you bhaiya.'' As soon as Pinkie shared the post, Neetu Kapoor and her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni like the post and dropped heart emoticon in the comments section.

Another photo happens to be from the sets of Rishi, Rakesh and Neetu’s film. Pinkie captioned it as, ''I dint share screen space with them but friends forever''. Soon, Rishi’s daughter Riddhima dropped a heart emoji while Neetu wrote, ''Beautiful memories.''

Take a look at the pictures below:

A few days back, Pinkie had tested positive for Covid 19 although she was asymptomatic. However, now she has recovered completely from the same and is doing really well.

On the other hand, after Rishi’s demise, daughter Riddhima has been staying with her mother in Mumbai. On the occasion of Karwa Chauth, Neetu shared a family photo featuring Riddhima, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rima Jain and others, and she wrote, "Karwa Chauth with family. Miss you Kapoor Sahab.''

Credits :Pinkie Roshan Instagram

