Hrithik Roshan’s mom wants Koi Mil Gaya’s Jadu to come back to earth amidst COVID 19 crisis; Actor cracks up

Today, Hrithik Roshan’s mom, Pinkie Roshan, shared stills of the actor from Koi Mil Gaya and penned a note for Jadu to return to earth amid COVID 19 crisis; Take a look

We all know that ’s role in Koi Mil Gaya was one of the most celebrated roles of his career and drawing an analogy from the film to the current COVID 19 crisis, Hrithik Roshan’s mother, Pinkie Roshan, wants the alien named Jadu from her son’s film Koi Mil Gaya to return to the earth. Yes, today morning, Pinkie Roshan took to Instagram to share some stills from Koi Mil Gaya wherein we can see Hrithik talking to Jadu and alongside the photo, Pinkie wrote, “#Dear Jadu,we all miss you, we need you... please come back…”

Well, Hrithik Roshan’s mother Pinkie expressed her state of mind as she is, just like off of us, worried about the Coronavirus crisis, and therefore, she wants Koi Mil Gaya’s alien named Jadu back in our lives so that he could unveil his magic and get things back to normal. Reacting to it, Hrithik simply wrote “hahahahaha”. Koi Mil Gaya, starring Hrithik Roshan, and was a story of a mentally challenged young man who befriends an alien and together they solve problems.

Talking about Hrithik Roshan, he, too, is quarantined at home with his kids- Hrehaan and Hridhaan and ex-wife Sussanne Khan. During the recent I for India concert, Hrithik Roshan played the piano and crooned to Tere Jaisa Yaar Kaha while Ayushmann Khurrana sang his songs and Kareena Kapoor Khan and talked about the importance of connecting with families amidst the lockdown.

Check out Hrithik Roshan's mother post for Jadu as she asks him to come back to Earth:

