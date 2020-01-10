Hrithik Roshan’s mother Pinkie Roshan pens an emotional note on his birthday; Shares pics of his brain surgery

On Hrithik Roshan’s 46th birthday, his mother Pinkie Roshan wrote a heartwarming note for the War star as she shared some never seen before pics from his brain surgery in 2013.

is celebrating his 46th birthday today and the superstar is inundated with love and wishes from fans and celebrities across the world. Meanwhile, his mother Pinkie Roshan took to social media and penned an emotional note for the Super 30 star which is bound to leave you teary-eyed. The lady shared unseen pictures of Hrithik’s brain surgery which happened in 2013 and wrote that the green-eyed actor has been a constant source of inspiration for her mother and everyone around.

For the uninitiated, Hrithik suffered a head injury while shooting for the movie Bang Bang due to which he developed a clot in the brain. Recalling the difficult times, Pinkie wrote about how she was almost fainting and was continuously praying for her son as he was being taken for the surgery. However, Hrithik cheered his mother with a wink and made her smile assuring that he will be fine soon. “Seeing my son so vulnerable physically in the hands of the doctors made him seem as helpless as a newborn and he was again those same beautiful eyes looking up at me just as the day he arrived in the world. The eyes had no fear, no worry, no stress,” she added.

Furthermore, Pinkie lauded Duggu for his commendable courage and determination to take every challenge life throws at him and head-on. She emphasised saying, “His power of mind is his superpower and the beauty of it is that it inspires all around him too, giving us strength.” Pinkie also stated she feels immense gratitude to be Hrithik’s mother.

Take a look at Pinkie Roshan’s emotional post for Hrithik Roshan:

Meanwhile, talking about Hrithik’s work front, the actor had a terrific 2019 as he gave two back to back hits with Super 30 and War. While the fans are eagerly waiting to witness his magic on the big screen once again, the superstar is yet to announce his next project.

