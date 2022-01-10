Hrithik Roshan’s mother Pinkie says ‘A star was born’ as she wishes actor on his birthday

The heartthrob of millions, Hrithik Roshan has clocked another year today. On the popular and loved actor’s 48th birthday, Hrithik’s mother Pinkie Roshan took to her Instagram space and showered him with love. Sharing a picture featuring the mother-and-son duo, Pinkie wrote a heartwarming note for Hrithik.

A few moments back, Pinkie took to the photo-and-video-sharing application and wrote shared a sweet picture with Hrithik. She also penned a birthday note, in which she lovingly mentioned that a star was born on this day. “The moon the son the mother and her son happy birthday Duggu you were born to give life to others you live to see people live better your hands never take only give your eyes can bring out emotions in everyone your heart is so pure that lead people to follow the path of truth your speech problem was a challenge to overcome YOU are an institution in yourself you inspire millions and millions love you right back stay blessed always is my earnest prayer to the Universe happy birthday. A star was born 10-1-74,” Pinkie wrote.

Take a look:

Last night, Hrithik took to his Instagram space and shared a reel showcasing the new member of his family, an adorable puppy named Mowgli.

On the work front, Hrithik was last seen in War alongside Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. He will be soon seen in Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone and in Vikram Vedha alongside Saif Ali Khan, which is the Hindi remake of the Tamil film of the same name. Apart from that, he also has Krrish 4 in the pipeline.