Hrithik Roshan’s mother on Sushant Singh Rajput's case: Everyone wants the truth but no one wants to be honest

Hrithik Roshan’s mother Pinkie Roshan recently took to her Instagram handle to share a post on Sushant Singh Rajput’s case.

Under mysterious circumstances, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14. Since then, the late actor’s family members, friends and fans have been seeking justice for him. They have been organising prayer meets and leading campaigns across the world. Sushant’s fans are also lending their support to the campaigns. Now, ’s mother Pinkie Roshan took to her Instagram handle to share a post on Sushant Singh Rajput’s case.

Pinkie shared a picture of the late actor along with a post that read as, ‘Everyone wants to know the truth but no one wants to be honest.’ The star mother captioned it as, “#prayersarepowerful #universeispowerful.” Currently, the actor’s case is being probed by three investigative agencies - Central Bureau of Investigation, Enforcement Directorate and Narcotics Control Bureau.

Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti has been asking all of his fans to remain united. She has recently started a new campaign #FeedFood4SSROct and urged the Kedarnath actor’s fans to feed the needy. Even Sushant’s ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande has also lent her support to the campaigns and the global prayer meets.

The late actor’s last film was Dil Bechara opposite Sanjana Sanghi which was released on an OTT platform. He was last seen on the big screen in Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore alongside . The film also featured actors like Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Naveen Polishetty and others in pivotal roles. The film received a lot of appreciation from the critics as well as from the audience.

Credits :Pinkie Roshan Instagram

