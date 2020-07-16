Hrithik Roshan’s new selfie flaunting his messy bearded look will drive away your Thursday blues

Hrithik Roshan, who is an avid social media user, is winning hearts with his recent selfie.

is a man who is fondly known as Bollywood’s Greek God courtesy his good looks and the irresistible charm he exudes. This green eyed man has a personality which can leave the ladies go weak on their knees. And with Hrithik being an avid social media user, his Instagram account is surely a treat for the fans. Keeping up with his trajectory of sharing droolworthy pics, Hritik has shared a beautiful selfie on Instagram this morning and it is breaking the internet for all the right reasons.

The picture was Hrithik’s closeup pic of his face as he flaunted his messy hair, green eyes and salt and pepper style beard. This pic of Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon actor is certainly raising the temperature. It was indeed difficult to take our eyes off this mesmerizing pic which has been successful in driving away our Thursday blues. The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor captioned the image as “Morning.” Not just us, but , Nushrat Bharucha and Neena Gupta were also in awe of this pic of Duggu. On the other hand, daddy Rakesh Roshan gave this pic a thumbs up as he commented “Super”.

Take a look at Hrithik Roshan’s new selfie:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Hrithik Roshan has an incredible 2019 wherein he gave two back to back hits with Super 30 and War. And now the actor is looking forward to working on Krrish 4 which is the fourth installment of the superhero franchise wherein he may travel across time to bring back his deceased father Rohan Mehra and the alien from Koi Mil Gaya, Jadoo.

Credits :Instagram

