Hrithik Roshan’s niece spoils his rumoured GF Saba Azad with delectable halwa; Latter ‘dies of joy’

Hrithik Roshan and his rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad have been grabbing headlines ever since they were spotted together in January. Although the actors have not commented anything on their relationship yet, their frequent social media interactions only add fuel to the speculations about them dating. Saba has also met Hrithik's family and kids. Moreover, the War actor’s family has even sent food for Saba quite a few times. Speaking of which, a few moments back, she took to her Instagram stories and shared a glimpse of the Halwa sent to her by none other than Hrithik's niece, Suranika.

Sometime back, Saba took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture of a bowl containing 'halwa' (pudding). From Saba’s caption, it looks like Hrithik’s sister Sunaina Roshan’s daughter Suranika sent this halwa for her. Saba’s caption read, “oh my goodness @suranika is that halwaaaaaaa (heart eye emojis) I die I die of joy!! Bless you sweet girl – all puns intended (kiss emojis)”

A couple of weeks back, when Saba was unwell, Hrithik’s family had pampered her with food. Sharing the photo of many delicious items like pizza and pasta, Saba wrote, “When you’re home sick but have the bestest hoomans ever feeding you.” She further wrote, “Thankee @kanchan_roshan @suranika @pashminaroshan” with folding hands emoticons.

Take a look at Saba Azad ’s Instagram story:

As per an India Today report, a common friend of both the actors told the news portal they are very much into each other and that Hrithik’s family is fond of Saba and her musical work as well.

On the work front, Hrithik has Vikram Vedha and Fighter in the pipeline. Saba, on the other hand, was seen in the critically acclaimed web series Rocket Boys.

