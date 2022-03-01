Hrithik Roshan’s parents Rakesh Roshan, Pinkie Roshan perform pooja at temple on Mahashivratri; PICS

Mahashivratri is one of the most auspicious festivals in India. People visit the temple and worship Lord Shiva on this day. Even the temples are also decorated as it is believed that Lord Shiva married Goddess Parvati. Well, many Bollywood celebrities have wished their fans on social media. They even share pictures of their festival celebration at home. Soha Pataudi shared a video on her Instagram. While some also visited temples and performed pooja. Hrithik Roshan’s parents Rakesh Roshan and Pinkie Roshan were seen at the temple.

They were seen doing all steps as directed by the pandit ji. Rakesh Roshan also poured milk on Lord Shiva while his wife sang bhajan as seen in the picture. Later, they also distributed Prasad among the shutterbugs. Hrithik Roshan and his kids were not to be seen with them. Pinkie Roshan opted for a pink colour ethnic attire and Rakesh wore simple casual clothes. Earlier, Ajay Devgn, Sonam Kapoor, Malaika Arora also wishes fans on their social handles.

Hrithik Roshan will be next seen in Vikram Vedha co starring Saif Ali Khan. The first look is already out. The film is a remake of the south film with the same name. The film starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Hrithik also has Fighter in his kitty. For this film, he will be collaborating with Deepika Padukone. Both will be working together for the first time and fans are extremely excited about it.

