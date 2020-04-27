Hrithik Roshan’s pic with sons prompts a fan to ask if he is smoking; His Krrish style reply wins the internet

Hrithik Roshan posing with his sons Hridhaan and Hrehaan in a latest photo left netizens in awe. But, a fan also was curious to know if the War star has a cigarette in his hand in the photo. Here’s how Hrithik channelled his inner Krrish to respond to his fans.

Actor is an idol for many people across the globe and people look up to the handsome star for his style as well as fitness regimen. While the War star always manages to steal the show with his performances in films, often his photos also break the internet. Recently, Hrithik’s ex wife Sussanne Khan shared an adorable photo of Hrithik posing on his balcony with sons Hridhaan and Hrehaan that left everyone in awe. Hrithik shares a beautiful bond with his kids and that was evident in the photo.

However, the same photo also sparked off a debate among fans about Hrithik holding a cigarette in his hand. Seeing the photo, a fan was prompted to ask the superstar if he has a cigarette in his hand while standing with his kids. Seeing the fan prodding on an important matter of smoking, Hrithik immediately took to responding but a Krrish twist to it. A fan asked, “Does @iHrithik have a cigarette in his hand or am i seeing wrong? I hope you don't @iHrithik . It makes me very very sorry.”

Hrithik went ahead and replied that he is a non smoker and that if he had super powers like his character Krrish, he would eliminate every cigarette from Earth. Hrithik wrote back, “I am a non smoker . :) and if I was Krrish , first thing I’d do after eradicating this virus would be to decimate every last cigarette from this planet.” Seeing how the War star responded to a fan, others too hailed the superstar for being humble and honest. Fans were in complete awe of Hrithik and how he handled the query.

Check out Hrithik’s response to a fan who thought he was smoking in a photo:

Does @iHrithik have a cigarette in his hand or am i seeing wrong? I hope you don't @iHrithik . It makes me very very sorry. — Pelin (@Pelin_PP) April 26, 2020

I am a non smoker . :) and if I was Krrish , first thing I’d do after eradicating this virus would be to decimate every last cigarette from this planet . — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) April 26, 2020

Meanwhile, the War star has been spending time at home with his kids and former wife Sussanne. Due to the Coronavirus lockdown, Sussanne had temporarily moved in with the star so that none of them missed out on time with the kids. Hrithik has been doing his bit to raise awareness among the fans about Coronavirus and has been urging them to stay at home amid the lockdown.

