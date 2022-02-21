Hrithik Roshan’s rumoured GF Saba Azad joins him for his family lunch; Calls it ‘Bestest Sunday’

Hrithik Roshan surely broke several hearts and raised many eyebrows when he was papped with Saba Azad. Time and again, they have been spotted together, holding hands in the city. Many reports claim that the two are dating. However, both of them have decided to stay mum on the topic and have not made anything public yet. But, on February 20, a photo made rounds on the Internet that again raised the dating speculations. Saba joined Hrithik and his whole family for their Sunday lunch and the picture was all about the pure bond.

Hrithik’s uncle Rajesh Roshan posted the photograph on Instagram. While posting the photo, he wrote, “Happiness is always around… especially on a Sunday, specifically at lunch time.” Hrithik commented on the post and wrote, “Hahaha true that chacha !! And you are the most fun.” His rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad too commented on the picture and wrote, “Bestest Sunday.” Surely, their comments speak louder than anything here and fuel their dating rumours too. To note, Hrithik’s ex-wife Sussanne earlier, gave a shout out to Saba Azad on social media and posted a picture of hers standing in front of a mic and performing.

See post here:

See Hrithik Roshan’s comment:

See Saba Azad’s comment:

On the work front, Saba Azad was last seen in the film Rocket Boys. She has also worked in the movie Feels Like Ishq, which was released on Netflix. For unversed, Saba made her Bollywood debut with the 2018 film Dil Kabaddi. Speaking about Hrithik’s professional career, he will be next seen in the movie Fighter co-starring Deepika Padukone in the lead role. The pair will be seen together for the first time.

