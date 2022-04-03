Hrithik Roshan’s rumoured GF Saba Azad leaves a flirtatious comment on latest PICS as he channels inner Vedha

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad alleged relationship has been the talk of the town these past couple of months. Speculations about the duo dating started doing the rounds after they were spotted leaving a restaurant together in January. They have neither confirmed nor denied these dating rumours, however, their frequent social media interactions act as fuel to the fire. Speaking of which, yesterday, Hrithik took to his Instagram space and shared a slew of pictures. Saba reacted to the post and also left a flirtatious comment.

Yesterday, Hrithik took to the photo-and-video-sharing application and dropped a few photos looking absolutely dapper in an all-black avatar. The actor donned a black tee-shirt, which he wore with stylish pants. He also rocked a bearded look while his hair was styled in a ponytail. Sharing the pictures, Hrithik captioned the post, “channeling the inner Vedha (tongue out emoji)”, as he referred to his character in his upcoming film Vikram Vedha alongside Saif Ali Khan.

His post received a flood of likes and comments from fans, friends, and followers. Among others, Saba too left a comment which read, “Why hello (red heart emoji)”.

Take a look at Saba Azad’s reaction to Hrithik Roshan’s post:

On the work front, Hrithik has the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Vikram Vedha, alongside Saif Ali Khan. He also has Fighter with Deepika Padukone in the pipeline.

Saba Azad, on the other hand, was recently seen in the critically acclaimed series Rocket Boys, where she essayed the role of Parwana Irani, the love interest of scientist Homi Bhabha.

ALSO READ: Hrithik Roshan & rumoured ladylove Saba Azad REACT to Sussanne Khan’s PIC with sons Hridaan, Hrehaan