Hrithik Roshan’s rumoured GF Saba Azad leaves his cousin Pashmina in awe of her beauty

Ever since Hrithik Roshan had first stepped out of a restaurant walking hand in hand with a mystery woman, everyone was curious to know about the girl. Now that everyone knows that girl was Saba Azad, all eyes are on her. These two have been spotted a couple of times with each other and in fact, it looks like Saba has even warmed up to the entire Roshan family. A picture of the diva spending some quality Sunday time with the entire Roshan family had gone viral on the internet. And now what caught our attention is the War actor’s cousin Pashmina Roshan commenting on Saba’s picture.

In the picture that Saba Azad posted on her Instagram handle, she looks completely mesmerising. If you have seen the web series Rocket Boys then this look of her will seem familiar to you. She looks a true beauty in Parsi attire. With short fluffy hair, beige coloured saree paired with a white pearl set Saba will leave you speechless. Indeed, Hrithik Roshan’s family too were left in awe of her beauty and they could not stop themselves from commenting on the picture. Hrithik’s cousin Pashmina Roshan wrote ‘ufff’ with a heart symbol to which Saba replied with kisses. Even Hrithik’s niece Suranika wrote, ‘stop it!!!!’ with fire emojis.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, recently Saba Azad took to her Instagram handle to make all Hrithik’s female fan following jealous once again. As she was sick, Hrithik’s family pampered her and sent her a plate full of a scrumptious meal including pizza and pasta. While sharing the photo, Saba wrote, “When you’re home sick but have the bestest hoomans ever feeding you.” She further wrote, “Thankee @kanchan_roshan @suranika @pashminaroshan” with folding hands emoticons.

