Hrithik Roshan’s rumoured GF Saba Azad shares PICS from her concert; Actor’s cousin and niece REACT

Rumoured lovebirds Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have been constantly in the headlines ever since they were spotted getting out of a restaurant together in January. Although the duo has neither confirmed nor denied the speculations about their relationship, their social media interactions point to a different story. Not only this, Saba, who is an actress and a musician, is also close with Hrithik’s family. Speaking of which, a few hours back, Saba took to her Instagram space and posted a slew of pictures from her recent gig at a musical event, and Hrithik’s cousin and niece reacted to her post.

In the pictures shared by Saba, the musician can be seen performing on stage with her band, Madboymink. It looks like she had a gala time singing on the stage. Sharing the pictures, Saba captioned the post, “Like coming home!! Was so good to be back on the funnest festival stage last weekend @nh7dotin welcome back baby!!”.

In a few moments, Hrithik’s cousin Pashmina Roshan, and niece Suranika left sweet comments on the post. Pashmina left three heart-eye emojis. Suranika’s comment read, “you is the coolest person ever (fire emoji)”.

Take a look at Saba Azad’s post:

Recently, Saba shared a quick video from the sets of the aforementioned event wherein she was sporting a geeky look with her hair tied in a high bun. Soon, Hrithik re-shared her post and wished her luck for the big event. He wrote, “Kill it you insanely amazing woman” along with a white heart emoticon. Hrithik also expressed his wish to attend the event and wrote, “Wish I was there for this one”. Saba also responded to Hrithik’s post and revealed her special name for the Krrish star. She wrote, “Wish you was here too my cute”.

