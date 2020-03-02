Hrithik Roshan’s selfie as he flaunts his salt & pepper look earns him praise from Sussanne Khan; Take a look

As Hrithik Roshan clicks a mirror selfie, Sussanne Khan leaves heart emoticons. Take a look!

If we look at 2019, has had a wonderful year for his two films- Super 30 and War, performed brilliantly at the box office. From essaying the role of Anand Kumar to portraying the suave Kabir, Hrithik Roshan has proved that he is a versatile actor and as we speak, the actor is holidaying in Dubai. Thanks to social media, Hrithik Roshan has been updating his fans with his vacay photos, and today, the actor shared a mirror selfie wherein he is seen rocking his salt and pepper look, and alongside the photo, he wrote, “Black n white n grey. #signofthetimes #stayreal #tao #cantwaittogrowup #happytakeswork #sundayselfie..”

Right after Hrithik Roshan posted the photo, a horde of fans left comments on the photo praising him for the photo and amongst all the comments, what caught our attention was a comment by ex-wife, Sussanne Khan, who left heart emoticons. Now, ever since praised Hrithik Roshan on Twitter to ‘Death by chocolate’ for his War performance, there have been rumours that the Chhapaal actor has been approached for Krrish 4, however, there has been no official confirmation on the same.

On the work front, post War and Super 30, Hrithik Roshan hasn’t officially announced his next film, however, it is being reported that the actor will be seen in a biopic based on the life of former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly. Also, as per reports, it is being said that Hrithik has been signed by US-based Gersh Agency.

