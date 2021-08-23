Hrithik Roshan’s shoot day in a suit will leave you speechless; Here’s how he rolls before the shoot; PICS

is one of the most good looking actors in our industry, and it is always a good day for his fans when he posts a picture or video of him. The actor took to his Instagram stories to post several pictures of him as he is prepping for his shoot day. Dressed in a suit, Hrithik is surely dressed to impress, and we bet you would be left speechless looking at the pictures. Also, he showed us his dance moves in one of his stories.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Hrithik Roshan posted three pictures of him. In the first picture we can see his side profile. The War actor is wearing a black suit over a white shirt and a red scarf wrapped around his neck. His hair neatly done, eyes glowing in the dark, make him look even more like a Greek God. We can also see a bunch of people behind him in the background. He wrote “Shoot Day” on the picture. In the next picture, we can see the actor stepping out of his car and closing the buttons of his coat as he looks the other way. Hrithik looks breathtakingly stunning in this full view image. He wrote “Let’s go” on the picture. The third story can see him in the middle of a dance step as he writes “always dance before you go” on the picture.

Take a look:

Talking about Hrithik Roshan’s upcoming projects, He has Fighter opposite and Vikram Vedha with . According to the latest report, Vikram Vedha will release on September 30, 2022. While fans await an official announcement, the latest update by a leading daily about the film claims that Hrithik and Saif may head to Serbia to kick off shooting for Vikram Vedha in October. Yes, the film that originally stars Vijay Sethupathi and R Madhavan, its remake may soon go on floors as per the latest update. It was also reported that apparently, after Serbia, Hrithik and Saif may head to Georgia for a shooting stint and later return to India to shoot dramatic scenes before wrapping up the film. While no official confirmation has come on this, the news about the remake of the South blockbuster surely creates buzz among fans.

ALSO READ: Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan to begin shooting in THIS month for Vikram Vedha remake in Serbia?