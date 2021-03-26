Hrithik Roshan’s swanky sea facing abode is all about living king size life and THESE inside photos prove it

Hrithik Roshan has a bungalow based on the nautical theme. Here we have brought pictures of the actor’s house which will take you inside his lavish paradise.

It’s everyone’s dream to have a house and especially which represents your persona. And celebrities’ houses are also among it. We all wish to see their houses from inside and especially the interior décor thing. This time we have brought , also known as the greek god of Bollywood, house. The Kaho Na Pyaar actor plush bungalow, named Paras, is located in Juhu and has been designed by architect Ashiesh Shah. Built over 3000 sq ft, the aesthetic space reflects the actor's king size life.

The best part of his house is that overlooks the Arabian Sea and is based on a nautical theme. While decorating the house, Hrithik and his designer kept in mind to include nautical elements like shells, a large ship light, nautical compass and more. The den is where the children and members of the house unwind. Last year, Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan spent quarantine together at the former's residence with their kids Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Sussanne shared a series of pictures on her Instagram.

In the picture, the bungalow overlooks the ocean. There is a large wooden table where one of his sons can be seen playing chess. Comfortable sectional low couch with cushions and a view of the ocean and setting sun, it couldn't get any better than this.

Take a look of Hrithik Roshan’s bungalow pictures here:

On the work front, Hrithik will be next seen in Vikram Vedha. Hrithik will play a gangster role and the movie also features who will be seen as the cop.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Hrithik Roshan all set to thrill as Vedha in HR25, on floors summer 2021

Credits :Hrithik Roshan Instagram

Share your comment ×