Hrithik Roshan’s witty reply to a fan who refuses to believe that the actor ‘eats samosa’ will make you ROFL

is one of the most good-looking actors in Bollywood. However, apart from his good looks, he is also known for his brilliant acting and electrifying dancing skills. Recently, the actor has shared a stunning picture of him on his Instagram handle. In the picture, the handsome actor can be seen looking at his laptop. He can be seen donning a white shirt and opted for a stylish spectacle to complete his overall look. His fans went gaga over his look; however, his caption has stolen all the attention.

While sharing the picture, the actor wrote, "Don’t be fooled by the serious face. It’s a menu. #itakemyfoodveryseriously #missinmysamosas." Soon after he posted the picture, several Bollywood celebs like , Tiger Shroff, , and others left funny comments on his post. Not just that, the War actor even replied to a few of his fans who refused to believe that the actor eats samosas. One of his fans wrote, "You want us to believe u eat samosas." To which the actor replied, "Is there anything better?"

Another fan asked the Mission Kashmir actor, "That nose is so sharp, it could actually cut the potatoes for your samosas", to which Hrithik quickly replied, "comes with collapsible nostrils."

Take a look at Hrithik Roshan’s latest post and his fans comments on the same here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik has recently announced his upcoming film which is titled Fighter. With the upcoming film, the actor is collaborating with his Bang Bang and War director Siddharth Anand. Moreover, for the first time, he will be sharing screen space with in the upcoming film.

