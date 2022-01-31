Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad: All you need to know about actor's rumoured lady love who is an actress and musician.

It has been a few years since Hrithik Roshan split from wife Sussanne Khan and looks like the actor has finally found love again. Like Sussanne, who is rumoured to be dating Aly Goni, Hrithik also seems to have found love and is now rumoured to be dating Saba Azad. The actor sent his fans into a tizzy when he was seen walking out a restaurant hand-in-hand with Saba Azad. If you are wondering who exactly is Saba Azad, let us break it down for you.

Saba Azad is a 32-year-old actress and musician who has featured in a couple of films. She was last seen in Netflix India's Feels Like Ishq where she played the lead role. However, Saba made her acting debut in the year 2008 with the film Dil Kabaddi. She was also seen in the film Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge (2011) with Saqib Saleem. So far, Saba has been seen in five films.

She will soon be seen playing a pivotal role in Rocket Boys which is slated to release on a streaming platform this week.

Apart from being an actor, Saba's main focus and time lies on creating music with Imaad Shah. Saba and Imaad, Naseeruddin and Ratna Pathhak Shah's son, are the founders of the electro-funk band Madboy/Mink. As per reports, Saba and Imaad used to be in a live-in relationship together. However, they reportedly split ways and now only make music together as well as perform across Indian cities. In her last Instagram post with Imaad, Saba called him her "best friend and bestest human ever"

When asked about her dating rumours with Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad did not comment. She told ETimes that she will get in touch, but did not eventually respond.

