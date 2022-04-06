Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad enjoy the party with Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni in Goa; Inside PICS

The two rumoured couples Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad and Sussanne Khan-Arslan Goni, who were today spotted at the Mumbai airport, were together partying in Goa. Yes, you read it right! They all went to attend a party hosted by actress Pooja Bedi. And now, pictures of them partying together have sent the internet into a tizzy. Pooja Bedi took to her social media handle and shared some glimpses from the bash. Meanwhile, Hrithik and Saba too shared photos with her separately. Apart from them, Farah Khan Ali, Zayed Khan, director Abhishek Kapoor, and many others were in attendance.

In the photographs, Hrithik was seen dressed in a comfortable black t-shirt while Saba looked radiant in beautiful pink attire. Meanwhile, Sussanne donned a black dress and Arslan opted for a printed shirt. They also posed for some memorable snaps with the group.

Bollywood’s Greek God is said to be dating actor-singer Saba Azad. The two first caught the attention of their fans as they were spotted together at a popular Mumbai restaurant in January earlier this year. Amid the growing speculations, they were today seen arriving at the airport hand-in-hand. Later, in the evening, Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni also caught the attention of paps as they too landed in the city together.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Hrithik Roshan has the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Vikram Vedha, alongside Saif Ali Khan. He also has Siddharth Anand’s Fighter with Deepika Padukone in the pipeline.

