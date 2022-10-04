Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad exude couple goals as they attend Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal wedding reception

Hrithik Roshan and actor-singer Saba Azad have been serving major couple goals ever since the duo made their relationship official at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash. Saba and Hrithik have been dating for a while now. Meanwhile, the couple again turned heads with their amazing chemistry as they attended newlyweds Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s star-studded wedding reception in Mumbai on Tuesday night. The duo was seen posing for the shutterbugs on the red carpet as they arrived at the venue.

In the pictures, Hrithik looked dapper as he sported a black suit, paired with a white shirt. The Vikram Vedha actor completed his look with a pair of formal black shoes. On the other hand, Saba donned a green sharara paired with a green embroidered dupatta. She opted for glam makeup and her hair was neatly tied. Needless to say, the actress looked gorgeous. The couple was also seen walking hand in hand.