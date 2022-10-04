Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad exude couple goals as they attend Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal wedding reception
Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad made their relationship official at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash.
Hrithik Roshan and actor-singer Saba Azad have been serving major couple goals ever since the duo made their relationship official at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash. Saba and Hrithik have been dating for a while now. Meanwhile, the couple again turned heads with their amazing chemistry as they attended newlyweds Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s star-studded wedding reception in Mumbai on Tuesday night. The duo was seen posing for the shutterbugs on the red carpet as they arrived at the venue.
In the pictures, Hrithik looked dapper as he sported a black suit, paired with a white shirt. The Vikram Vedha actor completed his look with a pair of formal black shoes. On the other hand, Saba donned a green sharara paired with a green embroidered dupatta. She opted for glam makeup and her hair was neatly tied. Needless to say, the actress looked gorgeous. The couple was also seen walking hand in hand.
Have a look at their pictures:
Other guests who attended Richa and Ali’s wedding reception included Bollywood heartthrob Vicky Kaushal, Tabu, Manoj Bajpayee, Taapsee Pannu, Kalki Koechlin, Vishal Bhardwaj, Swara Bhasker, Karishma Tanna, Divya Dutta, and Sayani Gupta. The guest list also included names like Vidya Balan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Karan Johar, Huma Qureshi, and Sanjay Dutt.
Richa and Ali got married after dating for seven years. The couple first met on the sets of Fukrey in 2012. They are also set to reunite onscreen for the third installment of the franchise - Fukrey 3. Ali Fazal proposed to Richa in 2019.
ALSO READ: Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Reception: From Vicky Kaushal to Hrithik Roshan, stars grace the event in style