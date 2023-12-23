Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad exude elegance; Sussane Khan poses with Arslan at wedding of Simone Arora's son

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have been creating a lot of buzz with their relationship. Lately, the duo have been making several public appearances together.

Recently, they were spotted at the wedding of Hrithik's ex-wife Sussane Khan's sister Simone Arora's son. At the event, all of them looked absolutely stunning as they were snapped by paps. Let's find out more.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad attend wedding ceremony

The wedding ceremony of Simone Arora's son recently took place in Juhu, Mumbai. Simone is the sister of Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussane Khan. At the ceremony, the Krrish 3 actor appeared with his ladylove Saba Azad. While Hrithik looked stunning in an all-black outfit, Saba shined in a retro look. The couple was spotted leaving the ceremony in their car.

Sussanne Khan was also snapped posing with Arslan Goni. In the video, he can be seen helping her with her belongings before they pose for the cameras.

Other celebs who attended the wedding were Zayed Khan, Fardeen Khan and Sanjay Khan.

Hrithik Roshan's work front

Hrithik Roshan's most recent appearance was in the 2022 action crime movie Vikram Vedha alongside Saif Ali Khan. It was a remake of the Tamil film of the same name, but it didn't perform well at the box office. Currently, he is getting ready for the release of Siddharth Anand's thrilling aerial action film, Fighter, which features Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, and Karan Singh Grover. This movie marks the second time Hrithik and Siddharth have collaborated since the 2014 film Bang Bang.

Fighter has been generating a lot of buzz lately with the release of its character posters. Hrithik plays the role of Patty in the said movie. Taking to Instagram earlier this month, he shared his first look and wrote: "Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania Call Sign: Patty Designation: Squadron Pilot Unit: Air Dragons Fighter Forever." Recently, the makers released a song titled Ishq Jaisa Kuch which is a love track featuring Hrithik and Deepika. Fighter is slated to release on January 25, 2024. Apart from this, he is also doing Ayan Mukerji's War 2.

