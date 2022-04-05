Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad finally make their relationship OFFICIAL as they walk hand in hand at airport; WATCH

Hrithik Roshan has been creating a lot of waves in the industry for his personal life. Years after his divorce from Sussanne Khan, Hrithik has once again reportedly found love. Bollywood’s Greek God is said to be dating actor-singer Saba Azad and they are apparently going strong. While the rumoured couple hasn’t made their relationship official, their frequent hangouts have been speaking volumes about their growing proximity. And looks like Hrithik and Saba have finally decided to make their love affair official.

Amid the growing speculations, the rumoured couple was recently papped at the Mumbai airport. Hrithik looked dapper in his white t-shirt which he had paired with blue denims, a cap and a pair of white sneakers. Besides, he had tied a jacket at his waist. On the other hand, Saba was seen wearing a brown coloured crop top with baggy jeans and white sneakers. But what caught everyone's attention was Hrithik and Saba’s romantic gesture. The rumoured couple was seen walking hand in hand as they stepped out of the airport.

Check out Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad’s video:

Interestingly, Hrithik’s family has also given a go-ahead to the relationship and Saba is seen sharing a great bond with the actor’s sisters and niece. Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Hrithik Roshan is currently creating buzz for the much talked about Bollywood remake of Vikram Vedha. Besides, he will also be sharing the screen space with Deepika Padukone in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter.

