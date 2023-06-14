Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad look glam, Allu Arjun-Aamir Khan shower flowers on Madhu Mantena-Ira in wedding VIDEO

Producer Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony a few days ago. Their wedding ceremony was attended by their close friends and family members. Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, along with his son Junaid, Allu Arun, Hrithik Roshan with his ladylove Saba Azad, were also present at the wedding ceremony. Ira Trivedi and Madhu Mantena have been sharing dreamy pictures from the ceremony for the past few days. Now, Ira Trivedi has shared a video from the wedding, and it features some beautiful candid moments with Allu Arjun, Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad, Aamir Khan and his son Junaid!

Aamir, Allu Arjun, Hrithik, Saba feature in Madhu Mantena and Ira’s wedding video

The wedding video opens with giving a closeup of the bride's gorgeous jewellery and her pink saree. Madhu Mantena and Ira are then seen planting a kiss on his wife's cheek as they walk hand-in-hand. Ira is then seen entering the venue with a bouquet of flowers in her hand, while Madhu Mantena looks at her with joy. The couple then exchanged varmalas, post which we see Aamir Khan and his son Junaid clapping. They are seen seated next to each other. While Aamir is dressed simply in a white kurta, Junaid looks dapper in a black suit.

As Ira and Madhu take pheras, Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are seen looking at the couple. Saba looks breathtaking in a bright yellow saree, accessorized with statement golden earrings and a matching necklace. Meanwhile, Hrithik looks handsome in a black outfit, and is all smiles as he enjoys Madhu and Ira's wedding festivities. Allu Arjun is seen clicking a picture of Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi, and later on in the video, he is also seen on the stage alongside Aamir Khan as they showered flower petals over Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi. Sharing the video, Ira wrote, “I love you because the entire Universe conspired to help me find you." Check it out below!

Meanwhile, Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi’s grand wedding reception was held in the evening, and was attended by a number of celebrities such as Aamir, Hrithik, Saba, Sonali Bendre, Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa, Genelia D’Souza, Sonakshi Sinha, Jackie Shroff, and many others.

