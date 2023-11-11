Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad ooze style and glamour at Pashmina Roshan's retro-themed birthday bash-PICS

Hrithik Roshan and his lady love Saba Azad have been frequently showering love on each other on social media. Recently, the duo attended the Krrish actor's sister Pashmina Roshan's birthday bash. The party was retro-themed and was attended by a close-knit of family members and friends. Let's find out more about this.

Inside Pashmina Roshan's birthday bash

Recently, Hrithik Roshan's sister Pashmina Roshan turned a year older. Today, on November 11th, she took to Instagram to share some amazing pictures from her retro-themed birthday bash. The pictures feature Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad along with his uncle and musician Rajesh Roshan who is also Pashmina's father. The Dhoom 2 actor oozes style in a slick white shirt and pants accompanied by a black hat. Saba, on the other hand, also looks lovely in her distinct retro look. The birthday girl Pashmina looks stunning in a light pink outfit.

Pashmina captioned the post, "Another year around the sun, celebrating with the ones I cherish the most A little glimpse into my speakeasy: it crosses all time space and Eras (ps: why won’t insta let me tag more people)"

Check out her post!

Saba Azad wishes happy birthday to Pashmina Roshan

On November 10th, Saba Azad took to her Instagram stories to wish Pashmina on her birthday. She shared a series of pictures of the birthday girl and wrote, "Happy birthday to the cutest of all cutlets!! @pashminaroshan". In another picture, Saba and Pashmina can be seen enjoying a vacation together. Its caption read, “And the sweetest ray of pure sunshine in our lives @pashminaroshan."

Hrithik and Saba Azad made their relationship public in 2022 as they appeared together at Karan Johar's 50th birthday party. Recently, the actor posted about Saba on her birthday.

Workwise, Hrithik is currently gearing up for Siddharth Anand's aerial action film Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. The film is slated to release on Republic Day 2024. He is also reportedly working on War 2 and Krrish 4.

