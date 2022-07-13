Hrithik Roshan & Saba Azad say goodbye to Paris after having a fun vacation in the city of love; PIC

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have bid farewell to the city of Love, Paris, after holidaying there for quite a few days. Lately, Hrithik and Saba’s romance has been the talk of the town. They started making headlines after being spotted together in the city earlier this year. Soon, Saba was also seen joining the Roshans for a family lunch and being part of their birthday celebrations. Moreover, the lovebirds’ adorable exchanges on social media had everyone’s attention. In May, they made a grand entry at Karan Johar’s star-studded 50th birthday bash. And now, they were vacationing in Paris together.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad bid adieu to Paris

A few moments back, Saba Azad took to her social media space and shared a photo on the Story feature on Instagram. In the black and white photo, one can see Saba and Hrithik’s feet next to each other as they stood close together, and clicked a top-angle photo. One can also see a mat with the word ‘HOME’ written on it. Sharing this monochromatic picture, Saba captioned it, “Au Revoir Paris!!”

See their picture below:

A few days back, Saba shared a video where Hrithik and she could be seen driving around the scenic roads of France. The video exuded major ZNMD vibes, especially because of the convertible car they were driving in.

Meanwhile, on the work front, both Hrithik and Saba have a couple of interesting projects lined up. Hrithik will be soon seen in Vikram Vedha alongside Saif Ali Khan. The actors recently wrapped up the shoot for the Hindi remake of the Tamil film. Apart from this, Hrithik also has Fighter with Deepika Padukone. The aerial actioner is being helmed by Siddharth Anand.

Saba Azad, on the other hand, was last seen in The Rocket Boys. She will next feature in Minimum. Apart from being an actor, Saba is a musician, and is a part of a band called Madboy Mink.

