Hrithik Roshan & Saba Azad take a long drive in beautiful lanes of France; Get ready for major ZNMD feels

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad’s romance have been making headlines for several months now. Rumours about their relationship started doing the rounds earlier this year when they were spotted in the city together. Soon, their adorable exchanges on social media also came into the limelight, and fans could not stop gushing over the couple. They were then spotted hand-in-hand at the airport as they arrived in Mumbai from Goa. In May, the couple made heads turn made a grand entry at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash. And now, they seem to be spending some quality time together in France.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad tour France

A few hours back, Saba took to her Instagram space and dropped a video. As she sat in the passenger’s seat of the open-bonnet car, she captured the picturesque sights of France. The serene views and the open-bonnet car will surely give you all the ZNMD feels. Saba also panned her camera towards Hrithik, who was driving the car. However, the actor did not reveal his face. But he did tip his hat in front of the camera. So, how do we know it’s him? Well, he seemed to be wearing the same black ring on his finger that he usually wears. Moreover, recently, Saba had shared a photo of herself from Paris, which was clicked by Hrithik, thus revealing that they were indeed together.

Click Here to watch Saba Azad’s video

Meanwhile, on the work front, both Hrithik and Saba have a couple of interesting projects lined up. Hrithik will be soon seen in Vikram Vedha alongside Saif Ali Khan. The actors recently wrapped up the shoot for the Hindi remake of the Tamil film. Apart from this, Hrithik also has Fighter with Deepika Padukone. The aerial actioner is being helmed by Siddharth Anand.

Saba Azad, on the other hand, was last seen in The Rocket Boys. She will next feature in Minimum. Apart from being an actor, Saba is a musician, and is a part of a band called Madboy Mink.

ALSO READ: Saba Azad calls Hrithik Roshan 'my love' as actor cheers her on for next project titled Minimum