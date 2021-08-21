Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan to begin shooting in THIS month for Vikram Vedha remake in Serbia?

A Hindi remake of the 2017 blockbuster Vikram Vedha has been in the news lately as reports claim that and starrer will release on September 30, 2022. While fans await an official announcement, a latest update by a leading daily about the film claims that Hrithik and Saif may head to Serbia to kick off shooting for Vikram Vedha in October. Yes, the film that originally stars Vijay Sethupathi and R Madhavan, its remake may soon go on floors as per the latest update.

In a report by Mid-Day, a source has claimed that Saif and Hrithik, along with the director duo Pushkar-Gayathri, may head to Serbia in October to shoot for major portions of the film. It was also reported that apparently after Serbia, Hrithik and Saif may head to Georgia for a shooting stint and later return to India to shoot dramatic scenes before wrapping up the film. While no official confirmation has come on this, the news about the remake of the South blockbuster surely creates buzz among fans.

A source told Mid-Day, "Hrithik, Saif and the crew will head to Serbia to shoot a major chunk of the film, followed by a stint in Georgia. They intend to wrap up the action sequences in the foreign locales before they return to home turf to can the dramatic scenes." A month back, it was reported that the final release date of the film had been finalised and that it would arrive close to Gandhi Jayanti 2022. Reportedly, Radhika Apte will be seen essaying Saif's lawyer wife in the Hindi remake.

Meanwhile, Hrithik also has another actioner in the pipeline that is titled Fighter. It stars him along with and is to be helmed by Siddharth Anand. The film's release date was recently pushed from September 2022 to January 2023.

On the other hand, talking about Saif, he has several projects in the pipeline including Adipurush with Prabhas and Kriti Sanon as well as Bhoot Police with , and Jacqueline Fernandez. Bhoot Police is all set to stream on Disney+Hotstar on September 17, 2021.

