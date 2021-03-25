Hrithik Roshan says THIS to ex wife Sussanne Khan as she drops a pic & writes 'Sometimes I think I am a boy'

Recently, Sussanne Khan shared a stunning mirror selfie and expressed her thoughts in her caption. However, it was Hrithik Roshan's comment that caught netizens' attention and is going viral on the internet.

Interior designer Sussanne Khan is quite active on social media and often gives fans a sneak peek of her stylish looks as well as her gorgeous home via her photos. Recently, when Sussanne dolled up in smart casuals to head out in the town, she clicked a mirror selfie and gave fans a glimpse of her look. While the photo surely was stunning and Sussanne looked gorgeous, it was her hilarious caption that evoked a response from ex-husband .

Sharing the photo on her Instagram handle, Sussanne wrote, "Sometimes in my head.. I think I am a boy..." The gorgeous designer left fans in complete awe of her look. However, Hrithik chimed in and shared his take on her look in a comment. He could not stop laughing at the caption but wrote, "Hahaha nice pic" with a clapping emoticon. In the photo, Sussanne was seen donning a white shirt over a black tee with matching ripped jeans.

With it, she had a black belt around her waist and teamed up white sneakers with her look. Her hair was left open and she looked beautiful in the frame.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, the former couple had moved in together back in 2020 during the lockdown for their sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan. They had revealed so on social media as well. Back then, Hrithik also had penned a note on social media and expressed gratitude to Sussanne. On the work front, Hrithik was last seen in WAR with Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. He will now be seen in Fighter with .

Credits :Susanne Khan Instagram

