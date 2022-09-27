Hrithik Roshan says he was 'lost' due to love he got for War: It put a different kind of pressure

Hrithik Roshan is gearing up for the release of Vikram Vedha, which also features Saif Ali Khan in the lead alongside Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf, Yogita Bihani, and Sharib Hashmi. The film is scheduled to be theatrically released worldwide on 30 September 2022. It is a remake of their own 2017 Tamil film of the same name which starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. Vikram Vedha is written and directed by Pushkar–Gayathri, who also helmed the original part.

In a recent media interaction during the promotion of Vikram Vedha, Hrithik talked about how he was 'kind of lost' after his 2019 film War because he was getting love for something he is not in real life. The actor played the role of Kabir Dhaliwal. He said that War gave him a different kind of pressure. "There was so much adulation for Kabir that I got lost. I didn’t know why, where, what I should take. It was a very confusing time for me. I was kind of lost because I was getting a lot of love for something that I was not. It was time for me to realign with the person I am and to fulfill myself as Hrithik. Because if I keep constantly filling myself up through the love for my characters, in my real life also I will try and be that so that I keep getting the love. I need to be comfortable being me," he added.