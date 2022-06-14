Hrithik Roshan says 'Oops' after shaving his beard post Vikram Vedha's wrap; Preity Zinta is in awe

Hrithik Roshan is an actor who doesn’t miss a chance to surprise his fans, be it for his personal or professional front. The actor had recently made the headlines after he had announced the wrap of the movie Vikram Vedha. Interestingly, Hrithik has been sharing stunning pics of himself flaunting his bearded look as he channelized his inner Vedha. But now, Bollywood’s Greek God is grabbing attention as he has bid adieu to his bearded look. Yes! Hrithik has shared a new post flaunting his look.

Taking to Instagram, Hrithik shared a pic of himself wherein he was seen flaunting a clean-shaven look. He was seen wearing a grey coloured t-shirt and completed the look with a black cap. Hrithik had captioned the image as, “Oops”. His new look left everyone in awe and fans have been drooling over his clean-shaven look. Taking to the comment section, Preity Zinta dropped hearts for the actor. On the other hand, Hrithik’s cousin Pashmina Roshan was quite surprised by the actor’s look and commented, “Who this???” To this, the War actor gave a witty reply and wrote, “@pashminaroshan hahahaha vedha ka aadha”.

Take a look at Hrithik Roshan’s post:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Hrithik is currently looking forward to the release of Vikram Vedha which also stars Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte and is slated to release on September 30. To note, the movie is the official Bollywood remake of the Tamil neo-noir action thriller Vikram Vedha starring R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. Besides, he will also be seen sharing the screen with Deepika Padukone for the first time in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter along with the much-awaited Krrish 4.

