Hrithik Roshan says Pashmina Roshan starrer Ishq Vishk Rebound’s album reminds him of Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai

The highly anticipated film Ishq Vishk Rebound is all set to hit the big screen this Friday, June 21. The trailer and the songs of the movie, starring Pashmina Roshan, Rohit Saraf, Jibraan Khan, and Naila Grrewal, have received a positive reception from the audience. Hrithik Roshan has also showcased his support for the film on various occasions.

Now, as the new song Rehmat was released by the makers, Hrithik couldn’t stop praising the album. He also expressed that it reminded him of his own film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai.

Ishq Vishk Rebound’s album reminds Hrithik Roshan of Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai

Today, June 19, as the new love song Rehmat from Ishq Vishk Rebound was released across social media platforms, Hrithik Roshan took to his Instagram Stories to express his reaction. Resharing the song in his story, he praised the entire soundtrack of the film. Hrithik wrote, “Man this album!! Reminding me of kaho na pyaar hai somehow! Amazing songs!” accompanied by red heart emojis.

Have a look at Hrithik’s story!

About Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai and songs of Ishq Vishk Rebound

Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, the romantic thriller released in 2000, marked Hrithik’s grand debut. Directed by his father Rakesh Roshan, Hrithik was paired opposite actress Ameesha Patel. The soundtrack of the film, which included songs like Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Pyaar Ki Kashti Mein, Dil Ne Dil Ko Pukara, Ek Pal Ka Jeena, and more, was a huge hit. The songs are loved by listeners to date.

Now Hrithik’s cousin Pashmina Roshan is set to make her Bollywood debut with Ishq Vishk Rebound. Five songs from the film have been released featuring the lead cast. The groovy title track, Ishq Vishk Pyaar Vyaar, has received a lot of love. Soni Soni is the peppy romantic number while Gore Gore Mukhde Pe is another dance track. Chot Dil Pe Lagi and Rehmat are soulful love songs.

