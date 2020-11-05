Hrithik Roshan sends 'best wishes' to Tiger Shroff as he reveals Ganapath teaser; Disha Patani is in awe

Tiger Shroff announced his next project, Ganapath on Thursday with a smashing teaser poster. Now, Hrithik Roshan and Disha Patani have reacted to the news and wished the War star as he dives into his next film.

After months of staying at home due to the ongoing pandemic, Tiger Shroff is back in action and on Thursday, he announced his next project titled, Ganapath-Part 1. The film's teaser poster was released by Tiger on social media and his bulked up look as the perfect action star left everyone in awe, including superstar and actress . As soon as the first look teaser was released, fans of Tiger flooded social media with comments and lauded the Baaghi 3 star.

Hrithik too joined many others in wishing Tiger all the luck for his next project. Taking to the comment section of Tiger's film's poster, Hrithik wrote, "All the best Tiger." On the other hand, close friend Disha Patani expressed her excitement about Tiger's next with a couple of applause and fire emoticons. The Radhe star never fails to praise her close friend Tiger whenever he announces his new project. Once again, Disha did the same when Tiger announced Ganapath.

Tiger took to social media and shared a teaser poster of the film. He wrote, "This one is special for me, and especially for you guys! Presenting #Ganapath - get ready for more action, thrill and entertainment!"

Take a look at Hrithik and Disha's reaction to Tiger's film announcement:

Meanwhile, Tiger's film, Ganapath will be helmed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Jackky Bhagnani. The film is slated to release in 2022. Apart from this, Tiger also has Heropanti 2 with Tara Sutaria. The film is helmed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. It will be released on July 16, 2021.

