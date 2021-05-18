Hrithik Roshan sends birthday greetings to cousin Eshaan Roshan; Sussanne Khan sends love with an old PIC

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan took to social media to share unseen photos from their family vacation with Rajesh Roshan's son Eshaan Roshan on his birthday. With it, the former couple sent good wishes to Eshaan.

Birthdays are always a special occasion for everyone and speaking of it, went ahead and wished his cousin Eshaan Roshan on his special day on Tuesday. Not just Hrithik, even Sussanne Khan shared a sweet memory with Hrithik's cousin as she sent him good wishes on his birthday. To wish his cousin, Hrithik went the throwback route and dug out a photo from one of the vacays they took together. Along with it, he penned a lovely greeting for him.

On the other hand, Sussanne, who also shares a great bond with Rajesh Roshan's son Eshaan, shared a sweet old memory from a trip to winter wonderland with him and wished him on his birthday. In her note, she wrote, "Happy happiest birthday @eshaanroshan.. wish u soo much love!." On the other hand, while sending a sweet wish to his cousin, Hrithik wrote, "Happy birthday to you Eshaan Roshan. You don't know it, but you are actually a giant inside. Love you eish."

Take a look:

Lately, Hrithik and Sussanne have been in the news owing to their social media exchanges. The former couple often reacts to each other's posts on social media. Recently, when Sussanne shared a photo of herself in a stunning pathani suit, Hrithik commented on the same and praised her look.

Last year, amid the lockdown, Sussanne and Hrithik decided to stay in the latter's house temporarily to spend an equal amount of time with their sons. Hrithik had even praised her on social media for being supportive as well as understanding.

