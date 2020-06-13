Hrithik Roshan sends love to a little fan dancing to Jai Jai Shiv Shankar from War and calls her a ‘star’

Recently, Hrithik Roshan was super impressed by the dance of a little girl on his song Jai Jai Shiv Shankar from War. The actor shared the video and deemed her as a star.

In Bollywood, if there is one star who is known for his impeccable dancing skills, it is . The handsome star has managed to make a place for himself in people’s hearts with his swift and killer moves. The superstar enjoys a huge fan base who often share videos of dancing on Hrithik’s numbers and many a time, the star shares them on his platform. Speaking of this, recently Hrithik reacted to a video of his little fan dancing to his War song on social media.

Taking to twitter, Hrithik shared the video of a little girl dancing swiftly on his song Jai Jai Shiv Shankar from War that featured him and Tiger Shroff. The little girl was seen copying every move from the song video that featured Hrithik and left everyone in awe. The superstar took to social media and reacted to the video of the girl nailing every move of the blockbuster track from his action film, War. Hrithik could not help but praise her moves as he shared the video on his Twitter handle.

Hrithik called the girl a star. He wrote, “What a star. Love.” Seeing this, fans of the superstar were left in awe of his humility. Amid the lockdown, Hrithik has been spending time at home with his sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan and ex-wife Sussanne Khan. The actor has been urging people to stay safe and at home amid the COVID 19 outbreak and has also done his bit for those whose lives have been affected by the Coronavirus lockdown. Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik is yet to announce his next project. He was last seen in War with Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor.

Here is Hrithik’s reaction to a little girl’s dance on War song Jai Jai Shiv Shankar:

What a star love ! https://t.co/01sPoPnpnO — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) June 12, 2020

