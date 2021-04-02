Hrithik Roshan sends love to Rajinikanth for Dadasaheb Phalke Award honour; Drops UNSEEN PIC with the legend

Hrithik Roshan took to his Twitter handle and penned a heartfelt note for Rajinikanth as the superstar has been honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Take a look.

Superstar Rajinikanth has been honoured with the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his extraordinary contribution to Indian cinema. Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar confirmed the same on his Twitter handle and wrote, “Happy to announce #Dadasaheb Phalke award for 2020 to one of the greatest actors in history of Indian cinema Rajnikant ji. His contribution as actor, producer and screenwriter has been iconic.” Right from PM Narendra Modi to South A-listers Chiranjeevi, and Mahesh Babu, celebs have been sending out heartfelt wishes to Rajinikanth.

The latest celeb to shower love on the superstar is Bollywood’s Greek God . The War star took to his Twitter handle and shared an unseen photo with Rajinikanth alongside a heartwarming note. In his caption, the Bang Bang actor said "his aura and persona compliments the prestige of Dadasaheb Phalke Award." Sharing the black and white throwback picture, Hrithik wrote, “My Dearest @rajinikanth Sir.. Your aura and persona compliments the prestige of Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Makes me so happy to have yet another reason to celebrate YOUR legend. Lots of love & respect, as I continue to look up to your greatness.”

Take a look at Hrithik Roshan’s tweet below:

My Dearest @rajinikanth Sir.. Your aura and persona compliments the prestige of Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Makes me so happy to have yet another reason to celebrate YOUR legend. Lots of love & respect, as I continue to look up to your greatness pic.twitter.com/UuyGlUhL2M — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) April 1, 2021

While expressing his gratitude for receiving the prestigious award, Rajinikanth penned a lengthy note in Tamil on Twitter. He wrote, “I wholeheartedly thank the central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for conferring me Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the highest award in the Indian Film Industry.”

He added, “I also thank my directors, producers, distributors, technicians, theatre owners, media, and Tamil people who have given me life. I dedicate this award to my fans across around the world. I thank Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O Pannerselvam, opposition leader and my friend MK Stalin, my friend Kamal Haasan, other state and central leaders, industry friends, and my well-wishers. Long Live Tamils, May Tamil Nadu prosper, Jai Hind!”

Also Read: Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, and others send best wishes to Rajinikanth for Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Credits :Hrithik Roshan Instagram

Share your comment ×