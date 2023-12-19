Hrithik Roshan sends 'supersonic' wish to ex-wife Sussanne's BF Arslan Goni; GF Saba Azad extends greetings

Hrithik Roshan wishes a happy birthday to Arslan Goni, Sussanne Khan's boyfriend, with Saba Azad, Hrithik's girlfriend, also joining in. Don't miss out on this heartwarming moment!

By Sanchi Gupta
Updated on Dec 19, 2023   |  11:51 PM IST  |  3.7K
Hrithik Roshan sends 'supersonic' wish to ex-wife Sussanne's BF Arslan Goni; GF Saba Azad extends greetings
Picture Courtesy - Instagram (Hrithik Roshan / Sussanne Khan)

Despite legally parting ways in 2014, Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan have demonstrated an exemplary level of amicability. Their post-divorce relationship extends beyond co-parenting their sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan, as they have managed to sustain a close friendship.

Both Hrithik and Sussanne have moved forward romantically, with Hrithik now involved with Saba Azad and Sussanne in a relationship with Arslan Goni. The harmonious dynamics were evident on December 19th, Arslan's birthday, when both Hrithik and Saba extended heartfelt wishes to him. 

Hrithik Roshan sends warm birthday greetings to Arslan Goni

On Arslan Goni's birthday, Hrithik Roshan took to his Instagram stories to extend warm wishes. Sharing a picture of the birthday boy, Hrithik accompanied it with a heartfelt message, saying, "Happy birthday brother man. @arslangoni wish you a supersonic year ahead."

Take a look:

Hrithik Roshan

Arslan's girlfriend, Sussanne Khan, also expressed her love on Instagram by posting a romantic montage of pictures capturing their cute moments together. Accompanied by a lengthy caption, she poured out her feelings on his special day, saying, "Happpppppy HAPPIESSSSTTTTTT BIRTHDAY my Love… You are the greatest GIFT to me.. you make me HAPPPIERRRR than I ever thought possible... Your capacity to give overwhelms me, and so you make me a better person... My Love... we gonna Rock this Life with every cell in our soul... come what may with every little bit of Fire in our bellies... and spark in our heart... let this journey begin... coz Baybeee we just started off... thank you for Being YOUUUUUU… I Love you with EVERYTHING In me... ALL I ever want is YOU."

Notably, Hrithik's girlfriend, Saba Azad, joined in the birthday celebrations through social media, leaving a comment on Sussanne's post, "Happy happy birthday @arslangoni."

Check out:

Saba Azad

Hrithik Roshan's work front 

In terms of his professional endeavors, the actor is currently preparing for the much-anticipated release of Fighter. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film features a stellar cast, including Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, and Karan Singh Grover. Scheduled to hit theaters on January 25 next year, the recently unveiled teaser and the song Sher Khul Gaye have garnered a positive response from the audience.

