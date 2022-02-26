Hrithik Roshan sends support to ex-wife Sussanne Khan's sister Farah on her new venture

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan might have ended their marriage and parted ways but the two are definitely friendship goals. They keep cheering for each other and for each other’s families too. From time to time, Sussanne has appreciated Hrithik for being the best father for their kids and the actor too also praised his former wife. Speaking of which, on February 25, Hrithik took to social media to wish congratulations to Sussanne’s sister Farah Khan Ali for her new business venture. To note, Farah is a jewellery designer.

Taking to the story section of Instagram, Hrithik wished Farah for her new jewellery label. He shared Farah’s announcement video on social media and wrote, "It makes me happy to see you grow and thrive dear @farahkhanali. Congratulations on your new venture." Her new label – Farah Khan Atelier, was launched about three days ago and she roped her sister Sussanne Khan and actor Amyra Dastur for the brand campaign. Farah had also shared Hrithik’s post on her Instagram and thanked him for supporting her.

See Hrithik’s Instagram post here:

A few days back, Sussanne Khan was seen spending time with Hrithik’s rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad. She had shared a photo on her Instagram stories and wrote, “What an amazing eve! You are super cool and supremely talented @sabazad @madboymink (sic).” In the picture, Saba Azad was seen standing in front of the mic and performing.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan will be next seen in Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone. The movie will mark their first collaboration together.

