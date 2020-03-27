Hrithik Roshan sends a sweet 'stay home' message to fans through his doggo Zane; See PHOTO

Hrithik Roshan appeals to his fans urging them to stay at home during the lockdown period through a recent Instagram post. He has also shared an adorable picture with his pet dog Zane.

Social media seems to be the only way to keep up with the communication during the 21-day lockdown period that has been imposed across the country. And why not use it to spread some awareness about the fatal Coronavirus crisis right? This golden rule has been followed by every celebrity belonging to the film fraternity in India which is worth praising for. The latest celeb to continue with this procedure is none other than the handsome hunk himself.

The Super 30 actor has shared a picture of himself and his pet dog, Zane, on social media and needless to say, it’s an adorable one that no one will want to miss checking out once. Hrithik is seen lying on the floor looking at his doggo while the latter runs towards the camera. But the actor has shared a very important message for everyone in the caption that reads, “Zane wants to tell you to stay home like his daddy.”

Check out Hrithik Roshan’s post below:

As of now, the War actor is making the most of his quarantine period spending time with his loved ones. As revealed by Hrithik himself through social media, his ex-wife Sussanne Khan has moved in for a few days so that the two of them can equally devote their time to their kids, Hrehaan and Hridhaan amid the Coronavirus crisis. On the professional front, Hrithik had a stellar 2019 in which he gave two hits- Super 30 and War.

Credits :Instagram

