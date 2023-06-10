Hrithik Roshan serves good looks in ethnic wear at Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi’s Mehendi ceremony; PICS

Madhu Mantena, the renowned Bollywood producer is set to tie the knot with writer-yoga instructor, Ira Trivedi. The couple's wedding festivities were kickstarted in Mumbai with a lavish mehendi ceremony, which was attended by their close friends and colleagues from the Hindi film industry, including Aamir Khan, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa, and many others. Hrithik Roshan is the latest celeb to attend Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi's pre-wedding festivity. The War actor is now winning the internet with his appearance at the event.

Hrithik Roshan serves good looks in ethnic wear

The Bollywood superstar, who is usually seen in Western outfits at all major events, served a rare fashion moment at Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi's mehendi ceremony. Interestingly, Hrithik Roshan opted for a complete ethnic look for the event and looked super handsome as always. The Fighter star opted for a white sherwani and a pair of matching pajamas, which he paired with a hand-embroidered maroon jacket, for the night. He completed the look with a pair of tan leather shoes, and his statement black ring.

Check out Hrithik Roshan's pictures from Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi's mehendi ceremony, below:

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan, Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa arrive for Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi’s mehendi ceremony-PICS