Hrithik Roshan sets the gram ablaze with 'last selfie' in beard, GF Saba Azad's in love with her 'bling'; PICS

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad finally made their relationship official as they made their first appearance at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash at Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai on Wednesday night. The couple was twinning in black outfits and happily posed for the cameras. Their dating rumours began when Saba and Hrithik complimented each other on social media. After turning heads with their chemistry at Karan’s birthday bash, Saba and Azad took to their Instagram handles to post selfies of their look from last night.

Hrithik Roshan posted a picture in his black suit and wrote: "Last night. Also, last post with beard." Meanwhile, Saba, on the other hand, thanked the designer of her outfit in a boomerang selfie. She wrote, "Hey misho designs, thanks for the bling bling." Hrithik looked dapper in a black suit paired with a black shirt, while Saba joined him in a cut-out black dress with golden heels and clutch.

Have a look at Saba and Hrithik’s selfie posts:

On the work front, Saba Azad is an actor and singer-musician. She has featured in films like ‘Dil Kabaddi’ and the 2011 movie ‘Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge’. She was also a part of the Netflix anthology ‘Feels Like Ishq’. She was last seen in the web series ‘Rocket Boys’. Saba is also a part of the Electronic Music duo Madboy / Mink.

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan has a packed schedule ahead. He will next be seen sharing screen space with Deepika Padukone in a high-octane action film ‘Fighter’ which will be releasing in September 2023. The film will be directed by Siddharth Anand. He was last seen in the blockbuster War, co-starring Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. He will also be seen in Vikram Vedha starring Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte.