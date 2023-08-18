Hrithik Roshan sets Internet ablaze as he flaunts toned physique in shirtless pics, ladylove Saba Azad reacts

Hrithik Roshan is the OG heartthrob of Bollywood who has been charming us with his unmatched good looks and top-notch acting skills for over two decades now. Apart from slaying on the silver screen with his magnetic screen presence, the versatile has been kicking storms with his killer dance moves since he made his big Bollywood debut in 2000 with Kaho Na Pyaar Hai. A blessed actor and a born dancer, the superstar is also a fitness freak who adores flaunting his flawless physique. After treating fans with the first-look motion poster of his highly-anticipated next, Fighter, the superstar has now set the Internet ablaze with his ‘oh so hot shirtless photos, take a look!

Hrithik Roshan surprises fans with shirtless photos

On Friday, setting social media on fire, the Fighter star took to Instagram and delighted his fans as he dropped a glimpse of his body transformation through shirtless photos. In the first photo, the actor can be seen flexing his chiseled bare body and washboard abs. With muscles pumped up, he can be seen holding his white vest in hand as he strikes a sexy pose for the camera. In the first photo, he can be seen wearing a red cap and black joggers.

The second image shows Roshan coming out of the swimming pool looking like an absolute thirst trap. In the second photo, the Dhoom 3 star is wearing nothing but black shorts and a white watch on his right wrist. While he is seen sporting a beard in his vacation photo, in the gym photo the star stole the show with his clean-shaven look and perfect jawline.

For the uninformed, the Koi Mil Gaya star has recently jetted out of the city for a romantic holiday with his lady love, Saba Azad. Hrithik and Saba have now returned to Mumbai. The love birds were spotted at the Mumbai airport by paps on Friday. Several photos and videos of the duo walking hand-in-hand at the Mumbai airport have gone viral on social media.

While sharing his shirtless photos, Junior Roshan wrote, “Vacation over. Presenting before and after pics. See you in the gym.”

Saba Azad reacts to Hrithik Roshan's shirtless photos

Fans and his industry friends are going gaga over ‘before and after’ photos of Hrithik Roshan. His girlfriend Saba Azad, who we assume must have clicked his vacation photo, took to Jr. Roshan’s comments section and wrote, “After!!!!! 🔥🔥🔥Eat more cheese pls 🧀.” His Fighter co-star, Anil Kapoor, too took to the comments section and wrote, “🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 unbelievable ❤️❤️”

Impressed by his fitness, a fan commented, “Mr. Inspiration 🙌🏻❤️” “King of transformation 🔥🔥”, commented another fan. “No one, I repeat, no one in this world can be as hot as you! @hrithikroshan 🥵🥵🥵🔥🔥🔥♥️”, another fan commented.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik Roshan will next be seen in Fighter. Directed by Siddharth Anand, Fighter is touted as India’s first aerial action film. Led by Hrithik Roshan, the film also stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in lead roles. The first motion poster of Fighter was released recently, on Independence Day. The film is slated to release on January 25, 2024.

