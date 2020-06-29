Hrithik Roshan sets internet ablaze as he rehearses to War’s song Ghungroo in a BTS video; Watch

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Siddharth Anand’s War starring Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor, and as of now, he hasn’t announced his next film.

To say that is one of the finest dancers in the industry will be stating the fact and not just fans but Hrithik’s contemporaries and directors and producers, too, feel that nobody dances like Hrithik does. That said, in 2019, Hrithik Roshan conquered the box office with two films- Super 30 and War, and as much as we loved Hrithik as Anand Kumar- the mathematician, we equally loved him as Kabir, and today, we got our hands on a throwback behind-the-scenes video from War wherein Hrithik is seen dancing to Ghungroo.

In the said video, we can see Hrithik doing the hook step of the song and as soon as the director goes sound camera action, Hrithik transforms into Kabir and sets thirst traps. That said, as we speak, Hrithik Roshan is quarantining with ex-wife, Sussanne Khan, and sons at his Mumbai residence, Hrithik took to Instagram to thank his ex-wife for moving in with Hrithik Roshan so that their kids get to stay with both their parents. Hrithik, took to Instagram to thank Sussanne for moving in with him to take care of their children amidst lockdown and the War actor’s note read, “This is a picture of dear Sussanne (my ex wife) , who has graciously volunteered to temporarily move out of her home so that our children are not disconnected indefinitely from either one of us. Thank you Sussanne for being so supportive and understanding in our journey of co-parenting. Our children will tell the story we create for them.”

Check out Hrithik Roshan's BTS video here:

