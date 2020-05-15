Hrithik Roshan sets lockdown fitness goals, fasts for 23 hours for a ‘healthy living’; See PHOTO
Ever since the Coronavirus pandemic, all film shootings have been stalled and Bollywood stars are under quarantine at home. While some are cooking and baking, others are working out at home, and as for Hrithik Roshan he has been learning to play the piano, among other things. Now today, Hrithik Roshan posted a selfie on social media wherein he informed his fans that he has been fasting for 23 hours. That’s right. Alongside the selfie and a snapshot of the time he fasted for, the War actor wrote “23hour fast. #healthyliving #resilience #disciplineequalsfreedom.”
Well, we all know that Hrithik Roshan is a fitness freak, and in order to pursue a more healthy living style, the actor decided to fast for 23 hours, and soon after he informed his fans about the same, all of them showered immense love on the actor. Now as we all know, Hrithik Roshan and ex-wife, Sussanne Khan decided to live in together during the lockdown so that their children get to spend time with both the parents, and therefore, in a recent interview, when Sussanne Khan was asked about moving in with ex-husband, she had said that she and Hrithik decided that staying together in the same home would be the more intelligent and soulful decision for their sons and they both realized early on that the days ahead would require them to regroup our energies towards creating serenity for one another.
In the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic, as we all know, Bollywood celebs are coming out to extend their solidarity towards the Coronavirus relief funds, and Hrithik Roshan, too, did the needful by contributing towards safeguarding the health and safety of the frontline warriors by facilitating the delivery of hand sanitisers to Mumbai Police personnel on duty. Also, recently, when Karan Johar and Zoya Akhtar organised the I for India fundraiser virtual concert, Hrithik too participated and crooned to a song and played the piano to entertain the fans
Anonymous 22 hours ago
Fickle Bollywood stars ! Always all about themselves ! The stranded migrant workers haven’t had a meal in more than 23 hours ! Shame on you !
Anonymous 22 hours ago
Anonymous 22 hours ago
Anonymous 22 hours ago
Hrithik still looks good for his age considering the kind of unhealthy life style he had before his divorce(drugs & alcohol) His eyes give it away that he has gotten old but he still looks pretty hot.
Anonymous 22 hours ago
He is going mad to look young. Crash diets are as last season as his dad's films from 70s and 80s. Its not good for immunity and for a already stressed body like his.