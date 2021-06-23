Hrithik Roshan shares 1st look at Krrish 4 while marking 15 years of the 1st film; WATCH

Hrithik Roshan recently confirmed Krrish 4 by sharing a new clip on Twitter. Scroll down for more on the upcoming superhero film.

After years and years of anticipation, the Krrish movie franchise that started with Koi Mil Gaya is finally getting its 4th film! The lead of the franchise recently took to Twitter and confirmed the news himself! Sharing a teaser clip of 5 seconds, the video screen read: “15 years of Krrish.” Alongside the video, the actor wrote on Twitter, “The past is done. Let’s see what the future brings. #15YearsOfKrrish #Krrish4”

The franchise found its footing with 2003 Koi Mil Gaya and went on to become a successful franchise with Krrish ruling hearts. Interestingly, this franchise witnessed its third installment in 2013 as Rakesh Roshan came with Krrish 3. The movie featured Hrithik in a double role alongside , Vivek Oberoi, and in key roles and went on to become one of the highest grosser of the year.

Back in July 2020, Mid-Day reported that in the Hrithik starrer Krrish 4, the superhero may travel across time to bring back his deceased father Rohan Mehra and the alien from Koi Mil Gaya, Jadoo. Reportedly, this idea appealed to the lead star, and post that, Rakesh Roshan has started pre-production work for it. The report also stated that the film is being developed in an ambitious manner and hence, reportedly, ’s Red Chillies’ has been given visual effects work. Furthermore, it revealed that reportedly, Hrithik in Krrish 4 may face off with an army of villains. The report also stated that the film may go on floors in 2021.

