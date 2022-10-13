Hrithik Roshan shares a pic with girlfriend Saba Azad from London trip; Cousin Pashmina says 'cuties'

Hrithik Roshan and her ladylove Saba Azad have been painting the town red with their social media PDA and public appearances. Recently, they made a starry appearance at Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha's reception in Mumbai. The couple jetted off to Paris and London in July for a romantic getaway. On Thursday, Hrithik took to Instagram and dropped a throwback picture with Saba from their London trip.

Hrithik shared a selfie on his handle in which Saba is seen sitting on a bench in the backdrop and lost in some deep thoughts. Hrithik, on the other hand, is seen capturing her sneakily. He has donned a white and red t-shirt, and a cap while she has opted for a checkered outfit and white sneakers. Sharing the picture with the fans, Hrithik wrote, "Girl on a bench. Summer 2022. London." Have a look:

Soon after he shared the post, his cousin Pashmina Roshan, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Ishq Vishk Rebound, dropped a comment. She wrote, "Cuties." Hrithik's fans were also seen sending love to the couple. One of the fans commented, "Both are looking amazing." Another fan wrote, "@hrithikroshan she is the most luckiest girl."

Trolled the troller

Recently, Saba and Hrithik graced Ali and Richa's wedding reception. She opted for an ethnic outfit while Hrithik entered in an all-black suit. The actress later shared her pictures on Instagram. One of the trolling comments caught her attention. Saba was quick to school the user who called her 'yuck'. She shared a screenshot of the comment and wrote, "This is Shruti apparently she loves her love but she also just follows me to share her abundant hate - there are many like her out there - don't be like Shruti - feel free to unfollow me. Incidentally, Shruti hasn't met the block button yet - they shall be well acquainted soon!!"

Work front

Hrithik was last seen in Vikram Vedha with Saif Ali Khan. He will be next seen in Fighter with Deepika Padukone.

