Hrithik Roshan shares a motivational video of Rakesh Roshan working out; Says Why did I not get his genetics?

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Hrithik Roshan shares an inspiring video of father Rakesh Roshan sweating it out giving major fitness motivation.

Due to the lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, everyone has been using this time to do their best. While some are busy learning something new, some have been sharing throwback pictures on social media for fans. Bollywood celebrities are using this quarantine period to spend time with their families and loved ones. The majority of the celebs are updating the titbit of their quarantine period with fans on social media. Among all, has been using this period to spend time with his kids Hrehaan and Hridhaan and his ex-wife Sussanne Khan who moved in together temporarily amid the lockdown period.

Recently, Hrithik shared a motivational video of his father and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan working out in the house amid the lockdown. With gyms being shut, many are finding it difficult to work out, but the War actor sharing a video of Rakesh Roshan has shown that you don't need a gym to remain fit and fine. Sharing the video, Hrithik wrote, "Alone . But at it ! .. @rakesh_roshan9 #70running17 #whydidinotgethisgenetics #militaryman #fitnessmotivation #whenigrowupiwannabelikehim #daddycool. This seriously is more inspiring to me than anything else . My daily dose . Give him a shout guys ."

(Also Read: Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 is likely to be the first Bollywood release in China post Coronavirus outbreak)

Meanwhile, Hrithik had a fine 2019 with not just one but two hits in the form of Super 30 and War. Both the films were diverse in nature and in fact, they were received with all the love from the audiences across the industry. And while everything is on halt right now, it looks like Vikas Bahl's film, Super 30, might be the first from Bollywood to take on the Chinese box-office post the Coronavirus outbreak. The CEO of Reliance Entertainment Group, Shibashish Sarkar told in an interview that the censorship for Super 30 has been applied to China already and when the country, as well as the industry, reopen, the movie will be among the first to get censored.

Check out Hrithik Roshan's post here:

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More