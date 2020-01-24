Hrithik Roshan shares a stunning photo with his team as he expresses gratitude to his ‘Giants’ for support

Hrithik Roshan took to Instagram to share a photo while posing with his team. The War star penned a note of gratitude for his support system and thanked them for the support. Check it out.

When it comes to naming one of the most handsome stars in Bollywood, comes to mind. Time and again, the Super 30 star has been featured in lists of the most handsome men in the world. 2019 seemed to be a good year for Hrithik as he managed to entertain his fans in two back to back films, Super 30 and War. Both films were different from each other and Hrithik transformed into his characters perfectly with the help of his team. Now, as the new year is already 3 weeks in and Hrithik completed 20 years in Bollywood, the War star took to social media to express his gratitude to his team.

The War actor took to Instagram to share a photo with all his teammates and managed to steal the show with his caption for them. Hrithik called them ‘giants’ and thanked them for being there for him all through the years. The Super 30 actor also called them the best team ever and expressed that he can count on them. Hrithik wrote, “I can see far cause I stand on the shoulders of GIANTS. .Each one a superstar! Thank you for putting the extra in my ordinary Best team ever.”

Meanwhile, Hrithik recently completed 20 years in Bollywood as his debut film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai clocked in 20 years. Hrithik’s fans celebrated his stardom and also wanted to know his next project. Hrithik summed up his 2 decade long career in a sweet note where he compared his character from Kaho Naa Pyar Hai with Kabir from War. Fans showered the superstar with lots of love. Meanwhile, as per reports, Hrithik was in talks for Satte Pe Satta remake with Farah Khan. However, nothing was confirmed about the same.

