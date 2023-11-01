Hrithik Roshan shares swoon-worthy post on GF Saba Azad’s birthday: ‘Creating magic even with the mundane’

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are among the most adored celebrity couples. Ever since they made their relationship public, the two often share love-filled posts for each other on Instagram. Today, Saba Azad is celebrating her 38th birthday, and to make the occasion extra-special, Hrithik has shared an extremely romantic post for her!

Hrithik Roshan expresses what relationship with Saba Azad feels like

On Wednesday morning, Hrithik Roshan took to his Instagram and penned a love-filled caption, expressing how much his ladylove Saba Azad means to him. “We all look for that place That place where you can feel warm, inspired and safe enough in a partnership - just enough, to be able to shout out together “C’mon life, gimme what you got, bring on the adventure !!” wrote Hrithik.

He further added, “That’s what it feels like with you. like Home That’s where the adventure begins..creating magic even with the mundane. And that I learn from you Sa. Thank you for being you. Let’s adventure on. Happy birthday my love.” Along with the romantic note, he also shared their picture together from their vacay.

Commenting on Hrithik's post, Preity Zinta wrote, "Happy Birthday Saba Loads of love n happiness always," while Shibani Dandekar dropped red heart emojis.

Sussanne Khan wishes Saba Azad on her birthday

Meanwhile, Hrithik's ex-wife Sussanne Khan also wished Saba Azad. She took to her Instagram stories and shared a group picture featuring Saba, Hrithik, Sussanne, and Arslan Goni. "Happy birthday darling girl wish you biggg love and the happiest smiles," she wrote. In another story, she added, "And may alll your dreams and wishes come true today and always.. @sabazad."



Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad's relationship

Hrithik Roshan and Saba's dating rumors began in January last year, when they were clicked together by the paparazzi post a dinner date. They made their relationship public as they made a joint appearance at Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash in May 2022.

In October last year, Hrithik shared a picture with Saba on Instagram for the first time, giving fans a glimpse of their London vacay. He captioned it, "Girl on a bench (red heart emoji). Summer 2022. London. The Van Gogh immersive experience."

Here's wishing Saba Azad a very happy birthday!

