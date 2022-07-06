WATCH: Rakesh Roshan sweats it out in the gym; Hrithik Roshan says 'My dad is cooler than me'

Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan is a fitness inspiration for many but do you know who serves as an inspiration to him to work harder on his physique- his father Rakesh Roshan. Yes, the 72-year-old is no less a health freak. Calling his dad cooler than him, the actor on Monday took to his Instagram and shared a motivational video of the actor-turned-filmmaker sweating it out in the gym, giving major fitness goals to his fans and followers.

Sharing the video, the War actor captioned it, “Goals! #mydadiscoolerthanme, #mydadisfitterthanmetoo, #whattodo.” You will be stunned by the director-producer’s fitness at the age of 72. Well, the video of Rakesh Roshan is quite inspirational because doing workouts at this stage of age is not an easy task.

Click here to see Hrithik’s video:

Hrithik often shares the workout videos of Rakesh Roshan. During the lockdown as well, the actor shared a video of his father and wrote - "Oops! This is my father… never give up. We need the will power of something to fight in such times. PS: He will turn 71 this year and he does 2 hours a day workout and he has also recently defeated cancer. I think the virus should also be scared of them. Too much to fear." In the video, Rakesh Roshan is seen doing hardcore workouts with full devotion.

For the unversed, Rakesh was diagnosed with early-stage squamous cell carcinoma (throat cancer) in December 2018. He recovered from the disease after undergoing surgery.

Meanwhile talking about the work front, Hrithik recently made the headlines as he announced the wrap of Vikram Vedha with Saif Ali Khan. The movie is slated to release on September 30 this year. He will next be seen sharing screen space with Deepika Padukone in a high-octane action film ‘Fighter’ which will be releasing in September 2023. The film will be directed by Siddharth Anand. He was last seen in the blockbuster War, co-starring Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor.