Hrithik Roshan showers birthday wishes on ‘supermom’ Pinkie Roshan; Rakesh Roshan pens sweet note for wife

Hrithik Roshan's mother, Pinkie Roshan, is basking in birthday celebrations, as she continues to be an inspiration for fitness enthusiasts. Regularly sharing glimpses of her workout routines on social media, Pinkie exemplifies unwavering commitment to health. On this special occasion, Hrithik expressed his love by sharing a delightful dancing video of his mother from the gym. Adding to the celebration, Rakesh Roshan, Hrithik's father, joined in by crafting a heartfelt birthday wish for his beloved wife.

Hrithik Roshan’s special birthday wish for mother Pinkie Roshan

On Sunday, October 22, Hrithik Roshan treated his Instagram followers to a heartwarming reel in celebration of his mother Pinkie Roshan's birthday. The video unfolds with Hrithik stepping into the gym, announcing, "The music is on, which means my mother must be dancing." The camera then lovingly captures Pinkie Roshan immersed in a joyful dance, carefree and spirited.

In the accompanying caption, Hrithik shared a heartfelt note, stating, “Chaplin said ‘to truly laugh, learn to take your pain and play with it’ Mama, this I learn from you :) Happy 70th birthday my Supermom! There isn’t anyone like you ! Here’s to an adventure that has only just begun !! I love you. C’mon everybody !!! Clap your hands.” Have a look:

Rakesh Roshan dropped a comment saying, “Hahaha well captured Happiness no more to explain.”

Rakesh Roshan’s sweet note for Pinkie Roshan on her birthday

Rakesh Roshan took to Instagram, sharing a beautiful picture of his wife and accompanied it with a sweet note on the occasion of her 70th birthday. In the caption, he expressed his gratitude, saying, “Happy 70th to my Pinks ! Thankyou for being my rock in every season. Cheers to a lifetime of love & laughter together. Birthday blessings & love.”

Hrithik Roshan’s work front

Regarding his cinematic ventures, Hrithik Roshan is gearing up for his much-anticipated project, Fighter. This marks his first collaboration with actress Deepika Padukone, and the film also features Anil Kapoor. Directed by Siddharth Anand, this action-packed movie, centered around the Indian Air Force, is set to hit the screens on January 25, 2024. Additionally, Hrithik is reportedly set to reprise his role as agent Kabir in War 2. In this sequel, he will be sharing the screen with Kiara Advani and Junior NTR.

ALSO READ: Hrithik Roshan leaves fans impressed with then-and-now transformation; Saba Azad calls his resilience ‘unreal’